Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $23.97

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $23.21. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 571 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.