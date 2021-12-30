Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 35,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 145,295 shares.The stock last traded at $273.40 and had previously closed at $272.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROG. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

