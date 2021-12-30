Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.03. 2,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,102. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82.

