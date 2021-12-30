Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

