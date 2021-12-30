Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 479.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 470,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,426,660. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

