Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197,899. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

