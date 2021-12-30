Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,071. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $240.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.