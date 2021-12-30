Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 194,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,638,332. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $368.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.