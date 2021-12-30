Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $319.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

