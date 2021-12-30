Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,924.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,921.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,796.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.