Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.07) to GBX 2,089 ($28.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.57) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.84).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($21.91) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.38). The stock has a market cap of £125.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,658.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.