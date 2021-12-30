Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Holdings Cut by Bbva USA

Bbva USA reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.