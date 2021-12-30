salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,334 shares of company stock worth $139,979,595. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,636,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,824,000 after acquiring an additional 348,533 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $257.41. 58,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,831. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.40. The company has a market cap of $253.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

