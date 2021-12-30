Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.35. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

