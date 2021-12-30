Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $16.38

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.35. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
