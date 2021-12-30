Sands Capital Ventures LLC Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Ventures LLC owned about 1.26% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

TARS opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

