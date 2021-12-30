Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.59.

SAND stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

