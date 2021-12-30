Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $2.94. Sappi shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,001 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

