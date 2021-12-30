Saratoga Research & Investment Management Invests $357,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.