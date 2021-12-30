Saratoga Research & Investment Management Invests $357,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
