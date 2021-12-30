Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Joel Albert Friedman Sells 10,000 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BFS opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley increased their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

