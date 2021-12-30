Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.26

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.26 and traded as low as C$18.72. Savaria shares last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 56,778 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIS shares. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.26.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 100.77%.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

