Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Medpace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,297 shares of company stock worth $61,941,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $220.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

