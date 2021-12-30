Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

AMKR stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

