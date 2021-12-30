Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $162.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

