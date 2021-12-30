Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $129.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.66 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.10.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

