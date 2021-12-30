Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

