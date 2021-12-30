Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

RHI stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

