Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $44,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth about $425,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $950.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

