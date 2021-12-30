Scry.info (DDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,669.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $33,669.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

