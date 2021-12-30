Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $158.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

