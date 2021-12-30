Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.09

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.09 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.02 ($0.13). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.14 ($0.14), with a volume of 1,900,650 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of £421.09 million and a P/E ratio of -20.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.09.

In other news, insider Kate Hill acquired 237,920 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £28,550.40 ($38,379.35).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

