Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,196. The firm has a market cap of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.77. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

