Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 6.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 14,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 572,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock worth $2,641,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seer by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seer by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Seer by 13,142.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Seer by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

