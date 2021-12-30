Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.20. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.02 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

