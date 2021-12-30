Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 599,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

LEA opened at $182.00 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

