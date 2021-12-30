Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $275.91 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

