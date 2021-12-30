Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 11,872 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

