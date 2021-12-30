Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 201 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $27,214,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

