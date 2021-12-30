Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Up 5.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. 13,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,282,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

