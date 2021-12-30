Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Semtech by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

SMTC stock opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

