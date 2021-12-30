Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $86.91

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.91, but opened at $91.31. Semtech shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,731 shares of company stock worth $1,635,078 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 45.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

