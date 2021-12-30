Sentinel Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.94 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.52 million and $2.94 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030777 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018659 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.