Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 191.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 217,990 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of OXY opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

