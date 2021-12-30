Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

