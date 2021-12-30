Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

