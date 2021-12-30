Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $2,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,992 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

