Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.07.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

