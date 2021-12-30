Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

