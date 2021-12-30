Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

