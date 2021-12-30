SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 487,342 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qudian by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Qudian by 45.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.