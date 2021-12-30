SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $31,310,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

